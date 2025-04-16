Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unwind With Kids Archie-Lilibet to Celebrate With Love, Meghan Release; Find Out Details

Meghan Markle has successfully launched not one but three new ventures, and Prince Harry couldn’t be more proud. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their kids, Archie and Lilibet, on a celebratory vacation. PEOPLE reported that the royal couple enjoyed a spring break getaway to celebrate Markle’s return to the media.

The Duchess launched her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan in March. Later, she debuted her lifestyle brand called As Ever, and most recently, her podcast with Lemonada Media, titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

Prince Harry spoke to the outlet and expressed his pride in his wife’s achievements. “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” he told PEOPLE for their exclusive cover story.

"I'm incredibly proud,” the Duke of Sussex added. The couple famously stepped down as active royals and moved to the United States to raise their family. They have created “their happy bubble” in Montecito, California, according to a source.

Markle has become more active in the media with the launch of her show and podcast. She has also been posting glimpses of her life and children on Instagram. The insider also revealed that the kids are “adorable” and “incredibly smart, articulate, and fun.”

This news came after Harry’s appearance in court in London. He flew to his home country to plead for security in the UK for himself and his family whenever they visit. However, multiple sources revealed that the verdict did not favor the Prince’s case.

He admitted that the entire legal ordeal has been exhausting and even alleged that the decision was made to trap him and Meghan in the UK. It isn't just a legal appeal for him—it’s a fight to protect his wife and their children, and possibly a step toward reconciling with his father, King Charles III.