Meghan Markle Allegedly Berated Wedding Caterer Until Queen Elizabeth Stepped In: ‘She Got Quite Upset’

Meghan Markle reportedly lashed out at a wedding caterer during a tense tasting session ahead of her 2018 royal wedding—prompting Queen Elizabeth II to intervene. The alleged incident is detailed in royal author Katie Nicholl’s book The New Royals, adding fuel to longstanding rumors of Markle’s fraught relationship with palace staff.

According to Nicholl, Meghan visited Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting session in the lead-up to her nuptials to Prince Harry. It was during this event, a source claims, that she became upset upon detecting egg in a dish that was supposed to be vegan and macrobiotic.

“She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan,” the source recounted, suggesting that Markle’s reaction went beyond disappointment. Nicholl writes that the duchess “berated” one of the caterers, which led to the situation escalating enough to reach the Queen herself.

“Suddenly the Queen walked in and said, ‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,’” the insider alleged, adding that the monarch felt compelled to step in and correct the duchess’s behavior.

This wouldn’t be the first time Markle has been accused of clashing with palace staff. British journalist Tom Quinn previously reported that she had earned the nickname “Duchess of Difficult” among aides, and palace insiders have described her as sometimes “overfriendly” one moment and “irritated” the next when staff didn’t respond promptly.

One former staffer, quoted anonymously, offered a more sympathetic view: “She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult—trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system.”

Markle, now 43, was also previously accused of bullying a young palace employee in 2018, claims she has denied. A representative for the Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Markle and Prince Harry have since stepped back from royal duties and resettled in the United States, stories from their time inside the palace walls continue to resurface—often painting a picture of tension and cultural clash within the monarchy. As revelations from royal biographies like The New Royals keep emerging, the debate over Markle’s time as a working royal shows no signs of fading.

