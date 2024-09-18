Has Patti LuPone Never Seen Avengers? Find Out As Agatha All Along Actress Jokes She Wants To Fight Ryan Reynolds

Patti LuPone has made her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by portraying the role of Lilia Calderu. Though the actress has a pivotal character to play in the storyline of the MCU, LuPone claimed that she has never watched the Avengers.

In conversation with Variety, the actress candidly talked about how she fit into the Marvel club like a puzzle without knowing about a single superhero from the clan. However, LuPone revealed that she watched Wanda Vision and understood the movie on her third watch.

Early in the interview, the Life Goes On star stated that when she signed up for Agatha All Along, she didn’t know what the project was about. The actress joked that she couldn’t let anyone on the sets know that or "get beat up by Marvel security."

Opening up about never watching the Avengers films, LuPone claimed that she doesn’t think that she would even watch them. While talking to the media portal, the Broadway star was asked whether she would want to stream the superhero films; the actress responded, "I don't think so.” She further added, "Maybe I should say I want to because I want to be in the Marvel Universe."

LuPone is clear that she would make a good witch or villain in the MCU films but is not sure what superhero she would want to fight if given a chance. However, the Hollywood star said that she would fight Ryan Reynolds, who reprised his role of Deadpool in the latest Marvel release, Deadpool & Wolverine. The actress went on to say, "I would fight Ryan Reynolds. I have no idea what Deadpool is, but I would just fight Ryan Reynolds."

While Reynolds performed his iconic character alongside Hugh Jackman, and the movie went on to break multiple records at the box office.

As for LuPone, the actress is known to be the master of Broadway. The veteran is also known for movies such as American Horror Story, Company, and Beau is Afraid. Meanwhile, Agatha All Along’s first episode will premiere on September 18. The series will be available to watch on Disney+.

