'He Started Biting Me': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why Decided To Stop Nursing Son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the Lemme co-founder and reality TV star, shares why she stopped nursing her son Reign and her experiences with balancing motherhood and life on tour with her husband, Travis Barker.

Breastfeeding Challenges

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney sat down for lunch in Australia with her husband Travis Barker, Blink-182 bandmate Mark Kappas, and his wife Skye. The conversation turned to the challenges of breastfeeding. Skye asked Kourtney how long she planned to nurse her and Barker's baby boy, Rocky Thirteen. Kourtney responded that she aimed for at least a year, sharing that she had nursed Reign for a year until he began biting her. Skye related to her experience, mentioning that her own son, Jack, did the same.

Adjusting to Life on Tour

In the same episode, Kourtney revealed that while in Australia for Blink-182's tour, she and Travis decided to enlist a nanny for their newborn son, Rocky. During a confessional, she explained that although they hadn’t used a nanny or baby nurse at home, the need for additional help became apparent on tour. Having a nanny allowed Kourtney to spend quality time with her other children and go on adventures, carefully scheduled around Rocky's nap times.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's candid revelations offer a glimpse into her life as a mother of four and her efforts to balance parenting with the demands of her and her husband’s careers. In addition to Reign and Rocky, Kourtney shares daughter Penelope and son Mason with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis Barker is also a dad to Atiana, Landon, and Alabama.

ALSO READ: Why Mason Disick Prefers Living with Scott Disick Instead of Kourtney Kardashian? Explained