We all have witnessed JoJo Siwa and Tyler Cameron's friendship flourish and grow stronger in very little time. The two starred on the show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. On her recent podcast, JoJo Siwa spoke about their bond, how Cameron is truly her best friend, and her plans to make their friendship permanent.

On the August 13 episode of her podcast, JoJo Siwa Now, the 21-year-old dancer talked candidly about her favorite people. She stated that after meeting on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she and Cameron became close immediately and that she now could not imagine her life without him.

Siwa says TY gives her a lot of confidence in myself. She mentioned that he definitely keeps her energetic and youthful. Despite the fact that they are clearly ten years apart in age, he is still her fun best friend and has always supported her through difficult times."

Siwa stated that their relationship was unexpected and stated that the Bachelorette alum, whom she referred to as her family, was the first to make an effort to get to know her once they joined Special Forces. She said, “I don't think anybody would have predicted that him and I would become as tight as we are, but he truly is one of a kind.”

The singer hinted that the duo has talked about getting something a little more permanent—a tattoo—to honor their platonic love for one another. She stated that they had an interesting idea as to what it might be.

Siwa said, "We have a joke that we're gonna get tattoos of each other on our foot, and I'm gonna get a picture of his face and he's gonna get a picture of mine. Like, he's just that one for me. And I f—ing love that dude with all of my heart."