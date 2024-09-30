Here Are The Top 10 Best Brad Pitt Movies Of All Time; From The Curious Case of Benjamin Button To Se7en

Brad Pitt has amazed us with his wide variety of portrayals in films. From his cameo in Deadpool 2 to his monumental role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, he is an actor who leaves us speechless, deserving of a standing ovation. While we could discuss countless projects, here are the top 10 best Brad Pitt movies of all time.

It's no wonder that the actor has delivered unforgettable characters, ranging from the fantastical in 1994's Interview with the Vampire to action-packed roles, and even the part of a struggling father. Pitt’s range knows no bounds.

With his recent appearance in Wolves, reuniting with his long-time co-star George Clooney, let's take a look at the top 10 best Brad Pitt movies of all time.

Snatch

August 23, 2000

The year itself gives you a hint of what kind of movie Snatch would be. Brad Pitt's role in this film certainly makes it one of his best. He delivers a charismatic performance in Snatch as Mickey O'Neil, showcasing a dynamic range of humor, energy, and con artistry.

For this role, Pitt adopted a thick Irish Traveller accent, which added to the uniqueness of his character. Many have called his performance in Snatch a true scene-stealer.

World War Z

June 21, 2013

Talking about his range, here's a Zombie apocalypse film that surely should be a part of Brad Pitt's top 10 movies.

Advertisement

Here, he played the role of father, Gerry Lane, trying to protect his family and also a former U.N investigator. The movie revolves around the spread of a zombie virus and shows Lane trying to figure out a cure as well as patient zero.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

December 25, 2008

A legendary story that further cemented Brad Pitt's status as an A-lister, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of his top films.

The film's narrative revolves around a man who ages in reverse. From portraying Pitt as an elderly child to a young man, the movie also showcases the talents of another Hollywood legend, Cate Blanchett.

Fight Club

October 1, 1999

The movie continues to be cherished by a lot of fans. Alongside Brad Pitt, Edward Norton showcases his skills in this film. With Helena Bonham Carter joining this talented pair, Fight Club offers a compelling narrative.

There’s not much more to say without giving away key details, so we highly suggest you check it out soon!

Advertisement

Twelve Monkeys

January 5, 1996

This film may be a dystopian time-travel story, but it presents a unique take on Brad Pitt's character.

It's definitely one of Brad Pitt's standout films, earning him significant acclaim. Alongside Pitt, viewers also got to appreciate the performances of Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, and Christopher Plummer.

Se7en

September 22, 1995

When discussing Brad Pitt's roles, Seven stands out as a film where he had great command over the entire project. This thriller delves into a series of mysteries centered around a gruesome crime.

If you're looking for a movie that will leave your mind spinning, Seven is a must-watch. In addition to Pitt's powerful performance, the film also features outstanding portrayals by Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and other talented actors.

Ocean’s Eleven

December 21, 2001

Ah! The con movie that has been cherished by many in Hollywood—Ocean's Eleven. This is the film where audiences enjoyed watching a group of top-tier actors, including Brad Pitt teaming up with George Clooney.

Advertisement

Witness a well-executed heist carried out by a stellar lineup of skilled criminals. In addition to Pitt and Clooney, the film also stars Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, Qin Shaobo, and other notable names.

Killing Them Softly

October 5, 2012

This film is filled with intense suspense and delves into the world of crime. In Killing Them Softly, Brad Pitt portrays Jackie Cogan, a hitman known for his unique approach to eliminating targets. True to the film's title, Pitt's character takes a more subtle approach to his lethal work.

Inglourious Basterds

October 2, 2009

This film is set during World War II and features Brad Pitt leading his own team. Inglourious Basterds is considered one of Brad Pitt's finest films, directed by the iconic Quentin Tarantino. The plot revolves around a group dedicated to taking down Nazis.

Brad Pitt shines in his role, supported by an impressive cast that will leave you amazed. The lineup includes talents like Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Mélanie Laurent, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, and many others.

Moneyball

February 24, 2011

In this film, Brad Pitt portrays the real-life general manager of the Oakland A's, Billy Beane. The plot follows this iconic character as he embarks on a journey to find an innovative approach to assembling a top-notch baseball team, utilizing the power of computer analytics.