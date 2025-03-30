Here's How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Strained Relationship Has Changed Since Birth of Baby Girl; Source Reveals

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are excited and happy to welcome their new baby daughter into their life. The two highly acclaimed celebrities recently shared this amazing news with their fans on social media.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the two are even considering putting their differences aside to look after their new blessing.

As per US Weekly, a source close to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opened up about how the two are happy to be parents together despite their split. The insider also mentioned that the rapper, also known as MGK, has come forth with open arms to care for Megan Fox.

“No matter how they’ve felt about each other, they have always wanted to have a child together,” the outlet suggests as per the source.

The insider also mentioned that the two have been communicating regularly and are in a good place.

Moreover, Jennifer’s Body actor is also excited, looking at the star and moon signs of her newborn baby, as the source mentions that Megan Fox “sees great potential” in her daughter after she reviewed the stars in the young one’s birth chart.

Another source who spoke to PEOPLE earlier stated that the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen actress and Machine Gun Kelly would be co-parenting their daughter.

"Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK are both on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," the source mentioned, also adding that at present, the actress from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Machine Gun Kelly are "amicable."

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to share the great news. In the social media post, the I Think I'm Okay rapper wrote, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

Announcing this precious news, Machine Gun Kelly also uploaded a black and white clip of himself and the baby daughter.