What’s Next for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly After Welcoming First Child? Source Details Co-Parenting Plans After 'Exhausting' Tries

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed a blessing into their lives. The new parents, who just had a baby girl, have some well-thought-out plans for the future.

On March 27, the highly acclaimed rapper announced one of the most exciting moments of his life. Taking to Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly wrote, "She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed," along with a video of himself and his newborn daughter.

Following this joyful update about the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen actress and Machine Gun Kelly, a source told PEOPLE that Megan Fox and the I Think I’m Okay artist will be co-parenting their daughter.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK are both on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," the insider stated, also adding that, right now, both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “amicable.”

It was in January 2022 that the Jennifer’s Body actress and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged. However, they called it quits at the end of November 2024. This saddening news came just weeks after the couple announced that they were expecting a baby.

Further speaking to the outlet, the source close to the celebrity couple mentioned that it wouldn’t be surprising if they gave their relationship another shot in a few months or years. The insider also noted that, as of now, both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly want what’s best for their daughter.

Following their split, a source told PEOPLE that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress was done with Machine Gun Kelly, also stating, "They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan."

A few months later, another insider shared that Megan Fox was grateful for the co-parenting support she had been receiving from her former husband, Brian Austin Green, and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess.