Here's why Tom Holland's Spider-Man cameo was cut from Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

While Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance in Spider-Man No Way Home was a delight, Marvel had other plans for the two characters. Both Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Doctor Strange were to join hands in one more movie other than this. A recent interview with Marvel's costume designer, Graham Churchyard is going viral and it spills the beans on what the cameo was all about. Here is why the cameo could not transpire to the screens.

All about Tom Holland's cameo in Doctor Strange movie

Recently, Doctor Strange costume designer Graham Churchyard spoke in a recent interview posted by Twitter user @SpiderMan_Newz to talk about the original plans of the Spider-man and Doctor Strange movie. The post captioned "Spider-Man was supposed to have a brief cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the initial script but plans have changed due to covid says the costume designer Graham Churchyard" talks about how Tom Holland could not appear in Doctor Strange 2.

It was due to the COVID rescheduling of the movie that No Way Home was set to release after Multiverse of Madness. Thus, Tom Holland's character waited until the next movie to meet with the Doctor again.

The revelation sheds light on how the pandemic affected the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) release schedule and storytelling. Graham Churchyard mentions, “And then with Covid, it came out before. So Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in his new costume and America Chavez were supposed to go into Spider-Man, and Spider-Man was supposed to come in a brief cameo appearance in Multiverse. And you know, Covid just shook it all up.”

Intriguingly, America Chavez, a character with magical abilities, was expected to play a significant role in No Way Home. However, the altered release schedule prompted changes, with Ned Leeds stepping in as Spider-Man's magic apprentice instead. This shift fundamentally altered the dynamics of No Way Home, mentions Screenrant.

The closest project from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Loki Season 2. The series is set to release on October 6, 2023 on Disney+. After that, The Marvels will be the next in line. All the updates of this will be given in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: 'It was part of the DNA': Tom Holland's USD 10.2 billion trilogy gets its official title