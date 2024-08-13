Hoda Kotb turned 60 this year, and to celebrate the occasion, George W. Bush painted a portrait of her with her two daughters. Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of the 43rd president, gave the touching painting to her on Monday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, which left the co-host clearly emotional.

Hager told Kotb, "I had my dad, who has started painting, paint your favorite photo." After tearing off the wrapping paper, Kotb turned the piece over to show a picture of herself between Hope and Haley in front of a row of bare trees. The previous US president painted the number 43 in red paint in the painting's corner.

Even though Kotb was already emotional during the segment, as soon as she unwrapped the painting, she started crying. Kotb said, "It's too much, it's too much. We have to go to a video, it's too much." Even Bush realized Kotb's intense emotions upon receiving such a thoughtful gift because Kotb truly loves her kids a lot.

Kotb became a mother in February 2017 at 52 after adopting daughter Haley Joy through adoption with her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman. Then, in April 2019, two years later, she adopted Hope Catherine, her second daughter.

The mother of two decided to adopt after discovering she had breast cancer in 2007 and was unable to conceive. Kotb has always wanted to be a mother, but she didn't always think she was capable of carrying out the responsibility.

Apart from the touching gift from Hager's father, the television journalist also received birthday greetings from her family, friends, and fans, which included actress Sandra Bullock. Kotb was treated to a performnace on Wine, Beer, Whiskey, one of her favorite tunes.

