Honey Don’t Trailer: Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza Team Up for Quirky Crime Caper Full of Violence and Mystery

Margaret Qualley is reuniting with filmmaker Ethan Coen for Focus Features' dark comedy, Honey Don't!, which also features Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans. Qualley and Coen last collaborated on Drive-Away Dolls, which received critical acclaim.

The trailer of the much-awaited film dropped across platforms today and gave viewers a glimpse of what's in store. Per the trailer, mystery, lots of violence, and comedic punchlines await fans.

Qualley will be seen in the titular role of Honey O'Donahue, who is a small-town private investigator looking into a series of strange deaths tied to a cult run by Priest Drew.

The trailer opens with Priest Drew saying, "Submission, there is no higher service." The scene shifts to Honey walking into the Bakersfield Police station, where she meets MJ, played by Plaza. MJ gives her the address she wanted and compliments her click-clacking heels.

Next, we see Honey reaching a crash scene where a woman named Mia Novotny is lying dead in her car. She discovers a ring that seemingly belongs to the cult run by Four-way Temple.

When we get a glimpse of Reverend Drew, he seems nothing like a priest as he is interrupted by a shooter when he is getting intimate with two women.

We later discover that Honey is investigating Novotny's death because she promised to help her with something the police don't want to get involved in. During a visit to Novotny's house, Honey discovers something that makes her doubt the priest, Drew. When Honey and Drew meet, the two have a funny exchange, which leads nowhere.

Check out the trailer below!

The film's cast also includes Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Kristen Connolly, Lena Hall, Don Swayze, Josh Pafchek, Lera Abova, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, Kale Browne, Alexander Carstoiu, and Christian Antidormi.

The film will have its world premiere at the Midnight Screenings section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It will hit theatres in the United States on August 22.

