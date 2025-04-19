Margaret Qualley Plays Sleuth Opposite Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans Turns Cult Leader in Queer Detective Flick Honey Don’t!

The Substance star Margaret Qualley turns detective in an upcoming Queer comedy opposite Aubrey Plaza, also starring Chris Evans. Honey Don't! is a neo-noir comedy that will open in theaters this summer.

According to Deadline, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke direct the film, the second installment in the duo's offbeat lesbian B-movie series, after 2024's Drive-Away Dolls. It is set in contemporary-day Bakersfield and is an homage to such noir classics.

Qualley stars as Honey, a smooth and sly lesbian private eye retained to investigate the mysterious activities of a peculiar church. Evans stars as the cult-leader figure and antagonist, Priest Dean, who is in charge of the church being investigated. Plaza plays a “mystery woman” with cryptic motives and identity.

Qualley's process with the role was guided by her own intuition and sense of people-reading and situation-readiness—a skill set at the heart of what makes a great detective. Speaking about the role of Honey to i-D, she said, "I tend to want to diffuse things before they even happen. Honey, she’s like honey–she’s skillful, she’s smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected."

She also gushed about the directors Coen and Cooke, adding, "They respect and love each other so much. I love the world that they’re living in."

Production was reportedly wrapped in May 2024, although few specifics about the plot are known. Even so, the film is already creating a buzz for its genre-bending style and unapologetically queer perspective.

This will mark Plaza's first movie since the death of her former partner, Jeff Baena. Plaza, 40, and Baena, 47, reportedly separated in September 2024, months before the tragic demise of Baena, who died on January 3, 2025. The White Lotus actress has appeared on Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special as a guest.

An official release date has not been announced, but Honey Don't! will be out in theaters sometime this summer.

