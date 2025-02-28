House of David Cast: Michael Iskander as David, Stephen Lang as Samuel Join Forces in Biblical Era Series; Full Lineup

The new Prime Video series House of David tells the biblical story of David, the shepherd boy who defeats Goliath and later becomes the King of Israel. The show is based on the early chapters of 1 Samuel and features many of David’s Psalms.

Executive producers Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin have stated that the series will focus on David’s faith, poetry, and music. The first three episodes are now streaming on Prime Video, and the cast includes a mix of newcomers and well-known actors.

Michael Iskander stars as David, a young shepherd who relies on his faith in God to accomplish the impossible as per The Wrap. His journey from musician to warrior and eventual king is central to the series.

Ali Suliman plays King Saul, the first king of Israel, chosen by the prophet Samuel. Saul is a strong leader but struggles with darkness as he tries to protect his family and his kingdom. Suliman is known for his roles in The Kingdom and Lone Survivor.

Martyn Ford plays Goliath, the Philistine champion who challenges Israel’s greatest warrior. In the series, Goliath is portrayed as a fierce soldier with deep devotion to his family and troops. Ford has appeared in Final Score, F9: The Fast Saga, and The Machine.

Stephen Lang takes on the role of Samuel, the prophet who anoints Saul as king but later places a curse on him. Samuel is depicted as a mystical seer who is unafraid to use his power when needed. Lang is best known for his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar and has also starred in Don’t Breathe and Manhunter.

Ayelet Zurer steps into the role of Queen Ahinoam, Saul’s wife, who influences his decisions behind the scenes. When Saul faces Samuel’s curse, she turns to dark seers for guidance. Zurer has appeared in Man of Steel, Munich, Vantage Point, and Angels & Demons.

Indy Lewis plays Michal, the daughter of Saul and Ahinoam, who develops an admiration for David because of his poetry and music. Lewis has starred in La Fortuna and the HBO series Industry.

Alexander Uloom portrays Achish, a Philistine ruler determined to unify his people and defeat the Israelites. He is portrayed as a skilled diplomat with a short temper. Uloom will also star in the upcoming film Sari & Amira.