Ridley Scott Says ‘I Don’t Need Advice’ On Directing & Never Meddled With Alien: Romulus Despite Fede Alvarez’s Insistence

Ridley Scott, best known for directing 2012’s Prometheus and 2017’s Alien: Covenant, has taken a break from the director’s chair on his upcoming project Alien: Romulus. The sci-fi horror is now helmed by Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez. Although Scott gave the reins to Alvarez as a producer, he was deeply involved in the development stage of the film.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Scott revealed that Alvarez’s initial screenplay was long, and the two worked together to finesse it. “The danger of all franchises is they do die unless somebody suddenly decides to pick up the mat and run down the field with a ball,” he told the outlet.

He also added that Fede had a “blueprint” in his mind, and he had to step back and let him take over. “It was also long, but the screenplay is always long. And so we got into that a little bit,” he added.

However, when it comes to directing, the Gladiator II director prefers to neither give nor take advice. Scott claims that advice is the last thing a creative person—carrying a project on their back—would like to hear.

Although Alvarez pinged Scott every time a milestone was hit, the latter was adamant not to meddle with his work or approach. “I do not need advice. If I fall on my own sword and therefore lie bleeding, I say, ‘It was my fault,’” he added. Moreover, he has great hopes for Alvarez and his “streak of brilliance!”

Speaking at last year’s DGA Latino Summit, Alvarez said he “had to go through the incredibly tense process” to send the final cut of Alien: Romulus to Scott. “I wanted him to see it before anybody,” he said at the time.

The Evil Dead director revealed that everyone gave him a heads-up that Scott was hard to please. “Ridley is really tough. He’s really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies.” The director was not pleased with Blade Runner 2049, which Alvarez considered a masterpiece. “It's really hard for him because it’s his work,” he added.

When Alvarez presented the final product to the legendary director, he was ready to hear that he “destroyed” his legacy, but instead, he exclaimed, “Fede, what can I say? It’s fucking great,” the former recalled.

Alien: Romulus will be released on August 16, 2024.