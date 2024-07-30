House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: Who is Tessarion From Finale Trailer? Explained

Just one episode remains in the thrilling second season of House of the Dragon! Fans have been on the edge of their seats as the Targaryen saga unfolds with twists and turns. Rhaenyra, one of the main characters, is preparing for a major conflict, having grown stronger this season as she gathers her allies and readies for war.

On the other side, Aemond, played by Ewan Mitchell, is determined to maintain his power, even if it means making reckless choices. The recent trailer for the finale has only heightened the excitement, introducing a new dragon named Tessarion. Let’s explore what we can expect in this epic finale and learn more about Tessarion’s role.

The arrival of Tessarion

One of the most exciting aspects of the finale is the introduction of a new dragon: Tessarion. Initially, some believed the dragon could be Dreamfyre, but the dragon flying over the Hightower forces appears to be Tessarion. Tessarion belongs to Daeron Targaryen, one of Rhaenyra’s brothers.

The trailer hints at Daeron’s long-awaited appearance, and fans are eager to see how this character will influence the ongoing conflict. Tessarion is described as a cobalt-blue dragon, and the brief glimpses in the trailer suggest we may finally see Daeron in action. This could be a game-changer in the battle between the Greens and the Blacks.

Rhaenyra gathers her forces

In the trailer, we see Rhaenyra ready to lead her dragon riders into battle. She has found riders for three of her remaining dragons. Now she is ready to fight against anyone who tries to take her crown. She looks confident and all set to face her enemies. This is a crucial step for her as she prepares to confront Aemond and his supporters.

Aemond and Helena's turbulent situation

Meanwhile, Aemond seems to be losing his confidence. He makes bold decisions, including asking his sister Helaena to ride out on Dreamfyre—a dragon that has never been in battle before. This risky move underscores Aemond's desperation as tensions escalate. Helaena has faced immense struggles recently, including the tragic death of her child and the resulting chaos in King’s Landing.

Rushing Helaena into battle could create significant problems, adding even more stress to her already difficult situation. Aemond, feeling cornered, is becoming increasingly reckless in his attempts to maintain control. His actions reveal his desperation to stay in power. As tensions rise, fans are eager to see how this will impact Helaena and their family. Will their bond strengthen, or will it drive them apart?

Daemon’s quest for power

While Rhaenyra prepares her forces, Daemon Targaryen is also mustering an army in the Riverlands. He faces challenges in uniting his troops, and there are rumors of attempts to persuade Daemon to seize power for himself, potentially causing further chaos among the Targaryens. Daemon has undergone significant development this season, and fans are eager to see how he will impact the upcoming battle.

As Aemond’s troubles intensify, Rhaenyra’s strength grows with her new dragon riders. She has assembled a group of dragon seeds eager to support her, including Addam of Hull, who has recently claimed the dragon Seasmoke. This new ally will bolster Rhaenyra’s forces and enhance her chances in the impending battle.

The final episode will air on August 4 on HBO at 9/8c.

