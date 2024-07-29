House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Episode 8 Release Date, Streaming Details & More to Know

HBO unveiled a teaser for Episode 8, following the recent Sunday night airing of the fantasy drama House of the Dragon season 2. This sneak peek offers a glimpse of the significant military clashes to come. Both #TeamGreen and #TeamBlack are set to engage in an epic confrontation, with troops marching, ships sailing, and dragons taking flight as the season draws to a close. Here’s all you need to know about the finale episode of season 2.

When the episode 8 is coming?

House of the Dragon season 2 has just one episode remaining and it's going to be bloodier. This episode will premiere on August 4 on HBO at 9/8c.

How to watch the final episode?

Max offers three different subscription plans, but there isn't a free trial. You have the option of paying monthly or annually, but choosing to pay annually will save you 16% annually.

With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Ad-Free: $16.99/month or $169.99/year

Ultimate Ad-Free: $20.99/month or $209.99/year

Would you like to bundle Max with more content? Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled the Magic Bundle earlier this week. For a discounted price of $16.99/month with commercials or $29.99/month without, it combines Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

House of the Dragon cast guide:

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Jefferson Hall as twins Jason and Tyland Lannister

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

Abubakur Salim as Alyn of Hull

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne

Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn

What we have seen in the episode 8 preview?

The final episode will bring the season to a close with the deaths of Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys; King Aegon's likely purposeful maiming at the hands of his brother Aemond, who went on to take the Iron Throne; Alicent and Otto Hightower's expulsion from the royal small council; and the realization that Addam, Ulf, and Hugh are Targaryen bastards capable of riding dragons.

At the beginning of the teaser, Ser Criston Cole declares, "We march now toward our annihilation." Other scenes include Rhaenyra getting ready for her new dragon riders, Daemon organizing his army, and Aemond asking Helaena to pilot Dreamfyre into battle. And dragons. Plenty of dragons.

