House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Episode 8 Release Date, Streaming Details & More to Know
HBO unveiled a teaser for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon season 2. Here’s all you need to know about the finale episode of season 2 including release date.
HBO unveiled a teaser for Episode 8, following the recent Sunday night airing of the fantasy drama House of the Dragon season 2. This sneak peek offers a glimpse of the significant military clashes to come. Both #TeamGreen and #TeamBlack are set to engage in an epic confrontation, with troops marching, ships sailing, and dragons taking flight as the season draws to a close. Here’s all you need to know about the finale episode of season 2.
When the episode 8 is coming?
House of the Dragon season 2 has just one episode remaining and it's going to be bloodier. This episode will premiere on August 4 on HBO at 9/8c.
How to watch the final episode?
Max offers three different subscription plans, but there isn't a free trial. You have the option of paying monthly or annually, but choosing to pay annually will save you 16% annually.
- With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Ad-Free: $16.99/month or $169.99/year
- Ultimate Ad-Free: $20.99/month or $209.99/year
Would you like to bundle Max with more content? Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled the Magic Bundle earlier this week. For a discounted price of $16.99/month with commercials or $29.99/month without, it combines Disney+, Hulu, and Max.
House of the Dragon cast guide:
- Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen
- Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower
- Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon
- Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen
- Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
- Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole
- Matthew Needham as Larys Strong
- Jefferson Hall as twins Jason and Tyland Lannister
- Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower
- Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon
- Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen
- Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen
- Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen
- Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen
- Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
- Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong
- Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower
- Abubakur Salim as Alyn of Hull
- Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark
- Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
- Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome
- Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer
- Tom Bennett as Ulf the White
- Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne
- Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn
What we have seen in the episode 8 preview?
The final episode will bring the season to a close with the deaths of Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys; King Aegon's likely purposeful maiming at the hands of his brother Aemond, who went on to take the Iron Throne; Alicent and Otto Hightower's expulsion from the royal small council; and the realization that Addam, Ulf, and Hugh are Targaryen bastards capable of riding dragons.
At the beginning of the teaser, Ser Criston Cole declares, "We march now toward our annihilation." Other scenes include Rhaenyra getting ready for her new dragon riders, Daemon organizing his army, and Aemond asking Helaena to pilot Dreamfyre into battle. And dragons. Plenty of dragons.
