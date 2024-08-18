Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Wrote His Dad a Letter Listing 'Every Amazing Thing He Ever Did' Before His Death; Details Here

Deadpool’s face Ryan Reynolds details what times were like with his late father and how he has learned many things through self-reflection after his demise. While chatting with PEOPLE magazine, Reynolds reveals how his dad’s diagnosis of Parkinson's riddled him with complicated thoughts, and the actor only now understands the nuances of the moments as he is now a father to four children. He remembers sending him a letter before his father’s death, a decision which he is grateful for.

“But as I look back, I'm constantly putting pieces of the story together that I wasn't really accepting my own responsibility,” reflects the star in the interview. The Parkinson's diagnosis came in when Reynolds was just 22, while his father, James Chester Reynolds, lived with it until he tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 74. The discussion was hush-hush in the household until it looped into hallucinations and delusions, at which the actor felt the most “estranged” from his father.

“There would be conspiratorial webs that he would spin about ‘this is happening’ and that ‘these people might be after me’ or ‘this person is out to get me,’” Reynolds revisits the past, noting that this was in direct contrast from what he knew about his father.

To make amends, Reynolds reached out to his dad in the final months of the latter’s life. The Free Guy alum penned a list of “amazing things” James had done as a father: including the times when he was just there. “So I did get that closure, but I wasn't with him when he passed away, and I do wish I was,” he says.

Advertisement

Since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which co-stars Hugh Jackman, Reynolds has been having a good time recently. The film received rave reviews by audiences and veteran Marvel fans alike. Additionally with a box office collection of more than a billion, it has cemented its status as the highest grossing “R” rated film. Though Reynolds has found himself amid a spiral of controversies in this period, partly due to the internet reception of his wife Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us. With a suggested drama between the cast members and the film’s director Justin Baldoni, several past controversies have surfaced recently, with Reynolds and Lively’s marriage ceremony on a plantation being one of them.

ALSO READ: ‘That's the Sign of a Good Relationship': Ryan Reynolds Talks About Deadpool & Wolverine Releasing With Blake Lively's It Ends With Us