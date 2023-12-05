How did Hugh Grant's mom Finvola Grant die? Exploring the death of the actor's mother
Hugh Grant was quite close to his mother Finvola Grant. Let’s explore his relationship with her and her subsequent death which affected him deeply.
Hugh Grant has been one of the most beloved British actors of the 21st century. His films in the late 90s and early 2000s made an impact on British cinema and are still considered some of the best rom-coms of that era.
Though he has been a beloved actor for many years, not much is known about his personal life. One of the most important relationships that he had in his life was with his mother, Finvola Grant who died in 2001. Let’s explore the reasons behind her death and its impact on Hugh Grant
How did Hugh Grant’s mother die?
Hugh Grant was always quite close to his mother who was a school teacher in Britain. He has even credited her with giving him the acting genes, making him talented enough to pursue a career in the field.
Unfortunately, he lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2001, when she was 67 years old. He had often described his mother as the most important woman in the world to him. To honor his mother, the Notting Hill actor constituted the Finvola Foundation which was named after his mother.
He has worked as an ambassador and fundraiser for Marie Curie Cancer Care. He is also a patron of Pancreatic Cancer Action which aims to help patients like his mother.
ALSO READ: Who are Hugh Grant's parents? Exploring the life, and career of Finvola Grant and James Grant
What is Hugh Grant up to these days?
Hugh Grant was one of the biggest names in Hollywood at one point and was especially in demand for most of the rom-com projects that catered to an audience that was seeking a good representation in that genre.
He is also known for his disdain for celebrity culture and media in general which is why he keeps himself away from the spotlight as much as possible.
Despite that, he has made a return to the big screen lately as a character actor in side roles. He was acclaimed for his performance in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman recently. He is soon going to star with Timothée Chalamet in Wonka which is to be directed by Paddington director Paul King.
ALSO READ: Hugh Grant on being a parent to five kids: At some point you turn into your own father
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut