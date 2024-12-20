How Did James Marsden Botch His Saturday Night Live Audition? Actor Recalls His Silly Antic As ‘Bad Choice’

James Marsden auditioned for Saturday Night Live but botched it big time! On December 18, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, revealing the hilarious story of his auditioning for the renowned sketch comedy show.

The SNL team did a nationwide search, and one of his friends suggested he audition. Recalling the process, he said the creatives asked them to create an interesting character. “It was like, ‘Do whatever silly thing you want to do,’” he said.

“I don’t know why we chose to do this, but we clucked like chickens and just walked around each other,” he added. In hindsight, Marsden admitted that it was a “bad choice.” The actor further told the hosts that although he didn’t get to be a cast member, he’d love to host SNL someday.

Marsden revealed his desire to join the comedy sketch show, which started after his 30 Rock co-star and SNL legend Tina Fey. “And I said, ‘You know, my dream was always to be on SNL.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, well, you’ll host at some point,’ he recalled telling Fey.

He emphasized that he didn’t wanna go as himself but be one of the “guys” on the show. “She was like, ‘Well, you probably can if you want to.’ But yeah, I just love doing impressions and different characters,” he added.

Saturday Night Live has become one of the most renowned NBC shows, and several celebrities have guest-starred. Ariana Grande appeared on the show while promoting her film Wicked, and some of her sketches went viral. She, along with the other SNL cast members, performed a parody version of Espresso.

Advertisement

The show, which recently completed its 50th season, also had Ryan Gosling, Paul Mescal, and many others as guest hosts. This Saturday, Martin Short, a former cast member, will host guests, and Hozier will appear as the musical guest.