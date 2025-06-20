Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Reduced to Barely-There Role in F1 The Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Simone Ashley, best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton as Kate Sharma, is facing a horrible case of ‘erasure’ in Hollywood. The upcoming sports drama film, F1: The Movie, has come under the spotlight for its alleged attempt to delete one of its cast members. It has been noted that while it was a short appearance, the actress’s role has now been moved to only a few seconds.

After attaining global fame for her portrayal in Bridgerton, Simone Ashley was expected to be on a golden path to success. However, things have not been working out too well. The hype around the upcoming race film F1 is unlikely to die down anytime soon, but there’s a visible taint to its name already. According to a report from The Mirror UK, the actress’s airtime has been reduced to mere seconds, unlike what the fans were expecting.

The 30-year-old star was recently spotted at multiple race tracks, enjoying the thrill of Formula 1; however, the same has not transpired into an impactful role in the film. Multiple fans who enjoyed an early screening of the movie reportedly shared that instead of a character that would be remembered, she has been turned into a cameo star. The British actor’s role reduction appears unjustified on all levels.

Why is Simone Ashley being reduced to a tiny role in F1?

Previously, director Joseph Kosinski touched on the topic, sharing that they had ‘shot more than they can use’ while talking to People. He tried to calm the storm by saying that he appreciated her talent. “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make it into the final cut. But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again.”

Meanwhile, F1: The Movie follows the story of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), whose favorable F1 career came to a halt after a sudden accident. 30 years later, he is convinced to help out a newbie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), ensuing a riveting turn of events. The film is all set to release on June 27 in the USA.

