How Did Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes React To Patrick’s Scary Injury After Scoring Chiefs Touchdown? Find Out

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ reaction to Patrick’s on-field injury during a recent Kansas City Chiefs match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was captured by fans. On November 4, the Maroon singer and mom-of-two were at the stands supporting their beaus on the field.

When Patrick Mahomes scored a touchdown, they were seen celebrating inside their private box. She went over to her mother, Andrea — who was also present at the Arrowhead Stadium stadium match — and gave her a hug.

That was until they realized that the Chiefs quarterback was injured. In the video shared by fans on TikTok, Brittany was the first to look concerned and tapped the pop star to let her know what had happened. “Patrick’s hurt,” she said, and Swift immediately responded in shock.

ESPN cameras captured the NFL star falling on the ground and holding on to his injured ankle after the touchdown. His teammates, including Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, rushed to help him before he was taken off the field.

However, after his medical evaluation, Patrick was back on the field, returned for the Chiefs’ next offensive drive, and helped the team score their final touchdown 5 minutes before the timer went off. The Chiefs eventually beat the Buccaneers, continuing their winning streak for the season.

The team’s tight end, Kelce, made a surprise visit at her Eras Tour show in Indianapolis on November 2nd, two days before the game. According to sources, the Cruel Summer singer was “shocked” to see the New Heights podcast host at the concert venue. Swift never leaves any chance when it comes to paying tributes to Kelce on stage.

Advertisement

During her New Orleans Eras Tour concert on October 26, the pop star made a touchdown gesture with her hands while performing Midnight Rains. The next day, Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season, and fans called it “Tayvoodoo.” “Taylor Swift does this at her show last night and then Travis Kelce scores his first touchdown in 13 games? Tayvoodoo is real confirmed,” a user wrote on X.