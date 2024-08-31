How Fantastic Four Movie Plans to Set Up Avengers Secret Wars With New Actors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to step into its next phase, with a brand new Fantastic Four in production and Robert Downey Jr. returning as Dr. Doom.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the most highly-anticipated films in the MCU, especially since it's a closed chapter that the creators are ready to re-open.

However, what’s even more exciting is how the upcoming film will fit into the MCU, especially since another much-awaited movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, is also in the pipeline. So far, the only thing we know is that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a part of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

The upcoming movie is set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1960s, setting it apart from the other MCU universes. Since the cinematic universe has already stepped into the concept of multiverse in past films, a variant of Reed Richards might appear as part of the Council of Reeds.

These variants could mark the return of Ioan Gruffudd, who portrayed Reed in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films, and Miles Teller, who played the role in the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

The best way to lay the groundwork for this is to utilize the famous post-credits scenes the MCU is known for. It surely will be another reunion of the Reed’s in the universe, similar to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After Robert Downey Jr.’s return was announced in July this year, fans wondered if they would get a glimpse of his new avatar in any of the upcoming films. While there has been no confirmation yet from the creators, there is still a possibility of Victor Von Doom appearing as a villain of Marvel’s First Family, also setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to release in July 2025. It is helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The cast also includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

