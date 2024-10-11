How Keanu Reeves Helped Sandra Bullock Keep Her 'Integrity Intact’ While Filming Speed Stunt? Actress Reveals

Keanu Reeves was Sandra Bullock’s knight in shining armor on the set of their 1994 action thriller Speed. At a special 30th-anniversary screening and Q&A with her former co-star Reeves and director Jan de Bont, Bullock reflected on filming the memorable LAX airport scene where she and the John Wick actor evacuated a bomb-rigged bus.

In the scene, she wore a “very light” dress with a bodysuit underneath. During rehearsals, she realized that the velocity of the air would cause the skirt to fly over her head. However, Reeves saved the day. "So Keanu's job for me, which was the most important thing, was to [place his] hand in a way where the skirt wouldn't fly over my head," she told Entertainment Weekly.

The Matrix actor had to multitask while filming the scenes! “Not only did he have to do the stunt [and] keep me safe, but he also had to keep my integrity intact,” the Bird Box actress recalled.

Bullock further joked that even if something had happened to her, nobody would have cared since she was still a newbie in Hollywood at the time. "It would've been 'Actor dies in stunt in a Keanu Reeves movie,’" she quipped.

The Speed reunion as part of this year’s Beyond Fest was the first time the director and the two stars discussed the film since its release. The blockbuster film followed Jack Traven (Reeves), a Los Angeles police officer who races against time to prevent a bomb-rigged city bus from blowing up.

At the reunion stage, director de Bont pondered over the palpable chemistry between Reeves and Bullock in the film. "When I saw the movie here [tonight], I've never been so proud of those two actors," he said. He described what they did for the film — often unnatural to them — as “unbelievable” and appreciated the “amazing” relationship they had created.

“Seeing them back on the screen tonight, it was so realistic. They were absolutely perfect. It was really, really cool. I had to tell them how great they both were," he added.