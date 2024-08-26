How Old Is Lea Michele's Son Ever Leo? All We Know About Him As Glee Star Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele surprised everyone as she announced the birth of her second child, a daughter. Back in 2020, she welcomed her first child with her husband Zandy Reich, who she named Ever Leo.

When she entered motherhood, she candidly spoke about it with Drew Barrymore on her talk show. Lea stated that in her entire life, she had been so focused on her career. She added, “I think to a fault.”

Lea continued, “When I met my husband, and then having our son, it was a real sense of grounding for me.” Lea and her husband welcomed their son on August 20, 2020, after they got married a year prior.

At that time, a source revealed to People magazine that Ever was an “easy baby”. A week later, the Glee star posted about her son on her Instagram. She captioned, “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

However, the actress did not have an easy time during her pregnancy as she was diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) when she was 30. She conversed with Katherine Schwarzenegger on her Instagram live series, Before, During & After Baby.

Lea mentioned that getting irregular cycles made it difficult for her to carry a child and her motherhood was very challenging from the start. Multiple health issues during her pregnancy made her question if it would last. She was put on bed rest and faced heavy bleeding which resulted in her being hospitalized, per the outlet.

Not many people know but she has dedicated a studio album to her son, which is a collection of lullabies titled Forever. It was released in 2021. In it, she covered tracks by Fleetwood Mac, Guns N’ Roses, Christina Perri, Kelsey Musgraves, and many more.

Back in March 2023, Ever was hospitalized because of a “scary health issue.” This news was announced by his mother on her Instagram. She later updated her fans that they were taking her son home.

But just 2 weeks later, she let her social media family know that he was once again hospitalized. In April 2023, she updated the outlet that Ever was “doing good”. She added, “We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

The actress has been consistent about sharing updates when it comes to her life. She told the publication that Ever is “obsessed with Halloween.” She stated that it is a big deal in their family, seeing the decorations on the street and choosing what costumes he will wear.

Now, he has taken up the permanent role of a big brother as his parent welcomed a daughter, Emery Sol Reich. They announced it on Instagram with a caption, “Our hearts are so full. Emery Sol Reich."

