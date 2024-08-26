Glee Star Lea Michele Welcomes Second Child; Reveals Name of the Babygirl in a Sweet Post

Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Emery Sol Reich. The news was revealed on August 25, 2024, when Michele posted a heartfelt picture on his Instagram profile. The new arrival makes their 4-year-old son, Ever Leo, a big brother. Michele, on their part, posted pictures of the new baby, and their caption read, “"Our hearts are so full, Emery Sol Reich."

Lea Michele shared pictures of her son Ever’s fourth birthday on Instagram a few days prior to giving birth to her daughter. Ever was wearing a t-shirt that read “In My Big Brother Era.” It was quite moving as she posted this picture, embracing Ever tightly, to celebrate the post-Eras change within the family.

Discussing the situation with PEOPLE in an online interview made in July, Lea Michele compared her pregnancies. She pointed out that, hitherto, her encounter with Ever was different, especially during the pandemic period, than with her recent gestation with baby No. 2. The rest of the times that Michele spent with Ever were also mostly at home in California, and there was not much movement because of COVID. On the other hand, Kelsey gave birth to her second child and although she remained active throughout her pregnancy, her lifestyle was different from the first pregnancy because she was doing more traveling and working while living in New York.

"It was an incredibly different experience being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic," Michele said. "So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity. And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working; I'm a mom, and it's very different."

Furthermore, in March, Lea Michele, the ‘Glee’ star, shared her pregnancy news through her Instagram page, featuring some lovely pictures of her wearing a white shawl and underwear as she hugged her baby bump. With the caption, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she shared how happy her family was.

Finally, Michele announced the sex of her baby on Mother’s Day. On this holiday, she observed Mother's Day and posted a touching photo of herself embracing her belly with the text, "The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son, who made me a mama, and carrying my daughter."

