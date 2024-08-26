'That Was a False Narrative': Ben Affleck Was the 'Driving Force' Behind Jennifer Lopez's Documentary; Source

In a new angle to the story of Jennifer Lopez’s recent documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, insiders revealed that contrary to what was previously thought, Ben Affleck had a much higher level of involvement. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting Affleck was hesitant about the project, insiders claim he was actually the key driving force behind it.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is a documentary that came out in February 2024, focusing on the affair between Lopez and Affleck. Additionally, Lopez also dropped an album and other works like This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. All these releases seem to have been aimed at creating some hype among the media, which attracted significant attention.

Insiders who spoke to PEOPLE magazine assert that Affleck had a pivotal role in shaping the documentary. One insider revealed that Affleck, 52, was deeply involved in the creative process and had substantial control over the project. . Contrary to some reports that have suggested that Affleck was shocked or unhappy by the film being centered on their relationship, one source says this storyline is wrong.

“It was actually Ben who was very much in favor of the documentary,” the insider explained. “He was a driving force for Jennifer to do the movie and the album, and he even insisted on the documentary.” This contradicts earlier reports that Affleck had been surprised by the film and had doubts about its content; the source adds, "But that was a false narrative."

Furthermore, our source said that it was actually Affleck’s idea to have a documentary movie showcasing it as part of Artists Equity, which is his company. During this time period, according to the insider, Lopez’s team did not want to go ahead with a documentary because they were concentrating on her album and another Amazon video project. Nevertheless, enthusiasm on Affleck’s part led to its execution.

Affleck’s role in the documentary went beyond mere participation; he was reportedly involved in the editing process and had a significant say in the final product. Despite public perceptions that he seemed surprised or reluctant in the documentary, sources state that he was fully aware and supportive of every step. “He knew every step of the way what she was doing and was very supportive of it,” the insider said.

The documentary has sparked mixed reviews from the public. At first, some viewers found the portrayal of the couple’s relationship light and funny. However, after they broke up recently, that film now looks different. The emphasis on their relationship and the publicity it got made people wonder how they managed their public image.

Lopez and Affleck had an illustrious marriage in Georgia in 2022, having previously tied the knot in Las Vegas but by August 2024, their thing was over as well. Their separation spanned a summer season culminating in divorce, and this has been described as a hasty and passionate end to their effort to reignite their love affair.

Some people see this documentary, which offers us glimpses into the couple's often complex relationship, as indicative of how much we are fascinated with Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story. In spite of early impressions, Affleck’s participation in and promotion of the documentary show that he may have had more involvement in its conception than it initially seemed like.

Affleck’s narrative that he was uncomfortable or surprised by the documentary seems to be a misunderstanding. As per an insider, Affleck, however, loved the project and even played an active part in ensuring it captured their intended relationship. Instead of just providing support, this new information also portrays him as being instrumental in shaping the birth of the whole documentary.

The discoveries concerning Affleck’s participation in The Greatest Love Story Never Told exhibit a more active role than previously claimed. The dust settles around their recent break-up, yet the documentary still stands out as one of the most important episodes in their joint history, largely made by Affleck’s vision and influence.

