How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Discuss Sequel Possibility

It has been almost two decades since How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days hit the big screen, but the love for the film has not lessened. Fans have long been demanding a sequel. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about the possibility of a follow-up to the 2003 film, which is still regarded as one of the funniest rom-coms. Filled with laughter, the movie grossed $177 million worldwide.

Kate Hudson’s take on the sequel

Kate Hudson has said that she and Matthew McConaughey have no issues in playing the lead roles once again in a sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live recently, Hudson noted that there were discussions about returning to the film's Manhattan setting. Studios are "always thinking about that," she mentioned, shedding light on the possibility of a follow-up.

Hudson, however, said that it all depends on the quality of the script. Apart from that, from her side, it's open. "The script, and if Matthew and I were into it, would be all that matters," Hudson said. "We’re both totally open to it; it just has never happened."

In the original movie, Hudson plays journalist Andie Anderson, a writer who pens a piece on how to get a man to dump you in ten days. McConaughey portrays marketing executive Benjamin Berry, who makes a bet with his boss, saying that he can win over any woman in the same amount of time. The story follows them as they take chances with each other to accomplish their opposing goals, which finally results in them falling in love.

This is not the first time they have shared their thoughts on a follow-up

Ever since the original film wrapped up, both Hudson and McConaughey have kept sharing their ideas for a possible sequel. In a Vanity Fair interview last year, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film, Hudson said that she had imagined where Andie and Ben would be today. “My hope is that they are happy; they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing bullsh*t with his parents,” she said.

She also acknowledged that their lives wouldn’t actually be that ideal, adding that if there was a sequel, she's certain that there would definitely be some conflict somewhere.

McConaughey was asked about his thoughts on a sequel back in 2020. He told E! that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is such a movie that one could easily do a sequel. "As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one, " he said. He also discussed the lasting appeal of the film, pointing out, “And it lasts! People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit.”

