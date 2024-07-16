Matthew McConaughey Weight Loss: How He Shed 50 Pounds for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

Matthew David McConaughey is a popular American actor renowned for his dedicated approach to his roles. He flourished as a successful leading actor after seeking appreciation for multiple supporting roles. His career progressed gradually from the early 2000s, leading to various accolades. While on the personal front, Matthew McConaughey's weight loss journey is yet another interesting topic of conversation.

Matthew’s most remarkable transformation in his career was in 2013 for the movie Dallas Buyers Club, for which he lost a whopping 50 pounds. His incredibly convincing performance as Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient, fetched him his first Oscar in the year 2014. In one of the interviews, he claimed that he went from his usual 188 pounds to 135 pounds in just five months. What’s worth noting is the fact that the star healthily lost weight and did not torture himself.

Come along as we uncover the fascinating story of Matthew McConaughey's diet and workout plan, which ultimately helped him undergo a dramatic physical transformation.

Who Is Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew David McConaughey is a renowned American personality born on November 4, 1969, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. He is adored for his good looks and physique. Right from playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused to being the leading man in the legal drama A Time to Kill, his career bloomed.

Advertisement

From 1997 to 2000, the star’s phenomenal performances in the science fiction film Contact, the historical drama Amistad, and the war film U-571 helped him evolve into a fine actor. On the other hand, with his portrayal of characters in rom-com movies like The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, he successfully established himself as a leading man in romantic roles.

The star’s sheer approach to movies and their characters makes him stand apart from the rest. Matthew McConaughey's weight loss journey and overall body transformation prove how dedicated the actor is. It was a journey of sheer dedication and hard work that helped the star earn an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2013.

How Many Pounds Did Matthew McConaughey Lose for Dallas Buyers Club?

Directed by the late filmmaker, Jean-Marc Vallée, Dallas Buyers Club is a biopic featuring Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS who smuggles unapproved pharmaceutical drugs into Texas for his treatment. For the role, the Oscar-winning actor lost 50 pounds to reflect the reality of living with advanced stages of AIDS.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old acclaimed that shedding pounds was his “responsibility” that would help him do justice to the role that he accepted. If he appeared on screen the way he was, he probably would have been out of the movie in the first frame. Hence, McConaughey went from 188 pounds to 135 pounds in five months by choosing a healthy path.

Scroll down to learn how Matthew McConaughey shed pounds.

How Did Matthew McConaughey Reduce Weight?

Matthew McConaughey did not starve himself to lose weight. At the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards, he told the crowd of reporters that he ate nothing but fish, egg whites, tapioca pudding, and as much wine as he wanted to drink. Additionally, he consumed 500 calories a day and followed an extreme diet of radishes and hummus for his movie roles.

As per research, fish are a source of high-quality protein and have low caloric density ( 1 ). Likewise, eggs are also high in protein, monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and biotin ( 2 ). Research indicates that the inclusion of eggs may offer a nutritious supplement to enhance weight loss ( 3 ). On the other hand, tapioca root is considered a good source of minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. It is richer in calorific value compared to other tubers such as yam, potato, and sweet potato ( 4 ).

Advertisement

To consume the pudding and make it last longer, the actor found the tiniest, antique, and little-bitty sugar spoon in New Orleans.

Read More: Phil Mickelson’s Weight Loss Secret Spilled: How He Looks Fit at 54

Matthew McConaughey’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

Matthew’s weight loss dietary plan wasn’t very complex. In one of the interviews, he shared that he ate just egg whites for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, he ate 5 ounces of fish with small amounts of steamed vegetables with each meal. According to a research study, a diet high in fruits and vegetables results in weight loss due to their high water and fiber content. Incorporating them into the diet reduces energy density and thus helps in losing and managing weight ( 5 ).

Matthew McConaughey’s Workout Regime

The American personality weighed 185 pounds before beginning his regimen. The Dallas Buyers Club’s lead rarely exercised for the preparation of the role and shed 50 pounds. With a proper diet and no exercise, he achieved a trimmed his appearance dramatically.

In an interview, the star shared that working out barely made any difference in his drastic weight loss journey. Cutting out muscle-building workouts like lifting weights can decrease your muscle mass, leading to a drop in weight on the scale ( 6 ).

Advertisement

The actor publically shared that it didn't matter if he was running on the treadmill and burning 2,000 calories a day or not, he was just losing 2.5 pounds per week through a strict and extreme diet regime.

Despite the weight loss, the actor confessed that his energy level stayed up, and he needed only three hours of sleep a night. Reportedly, Matthew McConaughey’s body never fully recovered from drastic weight changes since getting back to shape after the drastic weight transformation isn’t a cakewalk. For years, he has been renowned for his commitment to fitness and maintaining a lean and healthy physique.

The actor also doesn’t believe in extreme diets or workouts but prefers a sustainable approach to remain fit. Reportedly, he vouches for a combination of bodyweight exercises and free weights. Moreover, he is focused on compound movements like deadlifts, squats, and push-ups. Adding to that, he has been practicing yoga and has cited it as a way to reduce stress, maintain flexibility, and improve his mental clarity. As per research, yoga is recognized as a form of mind-body medicine that integrates an individual's physical, spiritual, and mental components ( 7 ).

Below are his before and after weight loss images.

Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before:

After:

Matthew McConaughey’s weight loss journey is a testament to his dedication and commitment to achieving what he sets for himself. His remarkable transformation for the movie, Dallas Buyers Club not only fetched him critical acclaim but also highlighted his determination and sheer professionalism.

By following a strict diet but a healthy one, Matthew demonstrated that achieving significant body transformation requires hard work and a focused mindset. His tale inspires many and showcases the discipline needed to achieve such a splendid feat.

Sources

1. Fish Consumption: A Review of Its Effects on Metabolic and Hormonal Health

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8182174/

2. Eggs: Healthy or Risky? A Review of Evidence from High Quality Studies on Hen’s Eggs

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10304460/

3. Egg breakfast enhances weight loss

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18679412/

4. Sago (Tapioca Pearl) - Instant High Energy Booster

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340096137_SAGO_TAPIOCA_PEARL-_Instant_High_Energy_Booster#:~:text=Tapioca%20root%20is%20considered%20as,%2C%20wheat%2C%20rice%20and%20maize .

5. Fruits and vegetable consumption and body weight management

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/284809633_Fruits_and_vegetables_consumption_and_body_weight_management

6. Role of Physical Activity for Weight Loss and Weight Maintenance

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5556592/

7. Exploring the therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase quality of life