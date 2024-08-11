Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Gets Major Update At D23 Expo As Colman Domingo Joins MCU As THIS Iconic Villain; Details

Marvel's forthcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man stars Colman Domingo as per new footage shown at D23 Expo.

Colman Domingo is confirmed to be lending his voice to Norman Osborn, one of Spider-Man’s most recognizable villains, the Green Goblin. The show tells a story of MCU’s Peter Parker before he meets Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War.

Hudson Thames, who voiced Spider-Man in Marvel's What If...?, is returning as Peter Parker in this series. There was speculation about whether it would be him or Tom Holland voicing the character but now fans know better.

Peter Parker was reportedly shown at school in footage from D23 Expo with Doctor Strange appearing through a portal. In this scene, Peter becomes Spider-Man and jumps ahead to where Osborn supports him while being his “man in chair” implying that he can hack into any computer system.

Collider reports that among scenes shown includes one where Doctor Strange (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) comes into class when Thames’ voice as Peter Parker tells viewers he was interrupted at school. This results into transition showing how Peter became Spider-Man. Footage begins with Peter Parker at Midtown High on his first day of school.

Suddenly from nowhere there opens out a large portal having with a monster inside it. Doctor Strange saves Peter from dying. After that Peter gets bitten by a spider. Fast forward, Peter sports a makeshift suit and lunges into battling two tech-enhanced criminals, with Osborn as his "man in the chair."

Willem Dafoe played an iconic role of Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's trilogy on Spider-Man and continued the role in MCU's more recent film called Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, since Dafoe’s version of Norman Osborn wasn’t from the MCU, Domingo has the opportunity to explore a new dynamic between Peter Parker and Norman Osborn.

The series is poised to be blending Spidey’s early comic book days with his formative MCU years that filled gaps up to his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War. However, the series takes place in an alternate multiverse where Peter is mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark.

The show will feature iconic characters like Lonnie Lincoln, Nico Minoru and Harry Osborn as well as appearances from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to set up exciting team-ups.

On November 2nd, Disney+ will broadcast Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the United States.

