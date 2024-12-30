Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Is Set To Release On THIS Date; Watch Trailer Here

The recently dropped trailer of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gives us a look at everything that was missing from the Marvel Studios movies. This animated series will showcase the initial adventures of MCU’s Peter Parker as he goes through his teen years and develops his own suit before Robert Downey Jr.-led Tony Stark provides him with a spectacular one.

The series will seemingly take place before the events of Captain America: Civil War and will even show the time Tom Holland-led Spider-Man, stopped a car crashing into a bus with his bare hands.

Moreover, the audience even got its first look at the one organization that plays a super major role in the world of Spider-Man. Yes, we are talking about OSCORP industries. A huge building filled with science and adventure.

The recently released trailer introduces a second outing of the official Marvel Animation, which even has a nostalgic theme.

As we groove to the tune of “Spider-Man, Spider-Man; does whatever a spider can,” a “clumsy” Peter Parker is introduced. However, with his normal life in Midtown High School, there lies a big secret.

Soon, Parker's legs, wearing an old suit, show up. He is even shown helping his neighbors, being the Spider-Man he has to be. There is not much to notice: just a red full-sleeved T-shirt, a red mask, and a blue T-shirt donned with sports shoes, Parker is seen having the time of his life.

Well, the moves are still very powerful though, as he is seen fighting the crime and bad guys using his web-shooting skills and other abilities.

Towards the very end, the viewers are shocked to see Spider-Man in a white suit. This happens to be the Future Foundation Spider-Man suit, which was introduced in 2010.

It will be very interesting to see who plays the villain in this upcoming Disney + series from the makers of X-Men 97. Be ready to witness the latest, yet some old, adventures of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, streaming January 29, 2025.

