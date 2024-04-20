'I Am Forever Grateful': Aaron Dessner Celebrates Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Release

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released Friday and on Spotify, the album became 2024's most streamed album in a single day in less than 12 hours after its release. Swift described the album as "new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time — one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

The Cruel Summer singer’s newest records before its release also became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in the history of Spotify. We understand, Taylor Swift and breaking records- is something we are used to. Following the release of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which consists of 16 tracks, Taylor Swift surprised her fans by announcing a second part titled The Anthology.

This additional part includes 15 more songs, making it a delightful treat for her listeners. Aaron Dessner, a frequent collaborator of Swift's, played a significant role in co-producing and co-writing several songs on this album, and he had nothing but high praise for the project.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Aaron Dessner is "forever grateful" to Taylor Swift

While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her previous album Midnights, at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement of her new album. And it was finally dropped yesterday.

Advertisement

Swift has also released the music video for Fortnight featuring Post Malone from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. “When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music,” the singer wrote on Instagram amid the music video’s release.

And like every other Swiftie, Taylor Swift‘s close collaborator Aaron Dessner shared his joy and happiness on the release of the album and also he shared that he was “forever grateful” and “overwhelmed” to work with Swift. Dessner, who shared a photo of Swift from the recording studio wrote in the caption that he is thankful to her for always believing in him.

“I am forever grateful to Taylor for sharing her insane talents with and trusting me with her music,” he wrote. “I believe these songs are some of the most lyrically acute, intricate, vulnerable, and cathartic Taylor has ever written and I am continually astonished by her skills as a songwriter and performer.”

They had started working on this album two years back. And he's so excited and honored to do this with none other than Swift. “I’m so excited and honored to share that I have contributed to my dear friend and collaborator @taylorswift‘s brilliant 11th album — a 31 song double album / anthology called The Tortured Poets Department,” he wrote.

They have collaborated on more than 60 songs since their first meeting on Folklore back in 2020. Sharing this experience, Dessner stated: "It's hard to believe Taylor and I have now recorded over 60 songs together (17 across this anthology!!) in the 4 years since we began working together on Folklore in 2020."

He also worked with Swift on her ninth studio LP Evermore, released in December 2020, but did not contribute to the 10th studio album Midnights. Dessner wrote. “Keep searching and you’ll find some new detail, layer or sliver of meaning with each listen.” Dessner also thanked another one of Swift’s most stalwart collaborators, Jack Antonoff.

Aaron Dessner described Taylor Swift as "one of the greatest songwriters of all time"

This is not the first time Dessner has shared some good words for Taylor Swift. He has always been a fan of her songwriting skills. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, he said: "I think Taylor is one of the greatest songwriters of all time." He said that he feels a sense of belonging in her lyrics that makes her fans stay obsessed with the songs.

Advertisement

"The poetic and literary bent of her lyricism, where songs often have elaborately woven narratives and hidden meanings that connect to her earlier or future work, what her fans call "easter eggs," helps to create an entire artistic world that we all get to inhabit and obsess over as her fans," he shared.

Talking about the theme in Swift's lyricism, Dessner noted that she is an absolute genius. "I love the sense of belonging that this creates in Taylor's music, where joy, overcoming adversity, shattering patriarchal structures and celebrating diversity are so prevalent as themes. She is an absolute genius and thankfully also a truly wonderful human being."

He referred to Swift as an "incredibly rare unicorn of a singer and songwriter." Fans can purchase the album on CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital. The vinyl will feature a “collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics unique to this vinyl and never-before-seen photos," while the CD has a 10 x 10 double-sided poster, per a press release.

ALSO READ: Is Travis Kelce The Best Boyfriend According To Taylor Swift? The Singer Likes Fan-Made List Ranking Her Boyfriends