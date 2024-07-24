'I Am Living In A Simulation': Blake Lively Gushes Over Meeting *NSYNC At Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

Blake Lively had an unforgettable experience on July 23 at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. Lively attended the event with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and had the opportunity to meet some of the members of the legendary boy band *NSYNC.

JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone were all there, but Justin Timberlake was unable to attend due to his upcoming European tour. This encounter was a dream come true for Lively, and she couldn't contain her excitement.

A night to remember for Blake Lively at Deadpool & Wolverine premiere

The actress, known for her role in the upcoming film It Ends with Us, was especially grateful to her husband for making the night memorable. She thanked Reynolds, calling him "the most romantic person on the planet," and expressed her joy at achieving a long-held dream. Lively added humorously, "10 year old, and also 36 year old me is sobbing."

The event not only celebrated the upcoming film but also included *NSYNC's 2000 hit Bye Bye Bye. The song appears in an important scene in the film, as Reynolds stated in his own Instagram stories.

He praised the group's contribution, saying, "These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular #DeadpoolAndWolverine sequence one of my all-time favourites. Can't thank them enough for their kindness, talent, and good fellowship. *@justintimberlake not pictured but no less appreciated."

*NSYNC's response and fun exchange

Lance Bass joined in the fun by leaving a lighthearted post on Instagram. He joked about still waiting for an invitation to join the X-Force, a fictional superhero team from Deadpool 2.

In return, Reynolds responded, "Sadly, X-Force perished in action. I think about them every day, though." The playful exchange continued with Bass responding, "@vancityreynolds I'll pour one out for them."

Blake Lively also shared her thoughts in the comments section, expressing her happiness at meeting the group. She jokingly offered to shave her hair and bleach it blonde to fit in with *NSYNC, claiming that seeing her face confirmed that this was the happiest and most complete moment of her life. She stated that she would shave off her hair and perm it beach blonde. Bass responded by offering to provide the necessary bleach.

The premiere event served as both a fan event for Lively and a promotional night for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film. The film, which is set to open in theaters on July 26, has already generated a lot of buzz, thanks in part to the use of *NSYNC's music.

