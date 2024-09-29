'I Am So Grateful': Jussie Smollett Reflects On The Lost Holliday Role And His Friendships With Stars Like Taraji P. Henson

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

As the saying goes, "A friend in need is a friend indeed," this was certainly proven by Jussie Smollett's family and friends, including Taraji P. Henson, who supported him during his tough times following the alleged hate crime assault incident in 2019. Smollett spoke about their unwavering support and also discussed his new film, The Lost Holliday, which he co-wrote and directed, in an interview with People magazine.

During the interview, while talking about the film’s reception, Smollett said, "I don't know that I was surprised, but I am so grateful." The actor shared that he is a deeply thankful person and was appreciative just to be physically present, emphasizing that he did not take that for granted.

Smollett added that the movie is filled with hope, saying, "I think that's what I really take away from this film for my own life: it's so hopeful. It's like, 'Well, what is the next day going to be like? What is tomorrow going to bring?' It could bring something great, it could bring something not so great, but it's about how you handle it."

Smollett spoke about the support he received from his friends and family during his interview with the outlet. He expressed that as his loved ones protected and defended him, he felt a deep desire to do the same for them. He also acknowledged how difficult it was to go against the prevailing "narrative," which many people believed.

Smollett specifically mentioned his friend and Empire co-star, Taraji P. Henson, sharing that she had been there for him since day one.

The On Our Own star explained that the Karate Kid actress frequently asks him to spend time with her, referring to her as his “sister.” He went on to say that she has been like his "heart," calling her one of his favorite people, with a kind heart and an honest soul.

Smollett continued, “She’ll be the first one to say, ‘Keep right, stay right with your spirit. Stay right with your spirit.’ And she’s right. I love that woman.” He also spoke about his aunt, Vivica A. Fox, who stars alongside him as Cassandra in his latest project.

He shared that Fox showed incredible support, understanding, and “love” for the film, adding that the project wouldn’t have come to fruition without her involvement.

The actor expressed to the publication that his "village" of supporters meant "everything" to him during the difficult period he endured. When others made him feel like he had no value and wasn’t worthy of love, his supporters reminded him that he was, in fact, loved.

He described the experience as “healing,” adding that for the last six years, he had been afraid he wouldn’t feel like himself again. He continued, “And I have, and that I know is because of my family.”

For those unaware, back in 2019, Smollett alleged that he was attacked by two men while returning home from a Subway sandwich shop in New York. However, after investigations, authorities claimed that the incident was staged by Smollett to gain media attention.

In 2021, he was found guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to investigators, though he has continued to maintain his original claims. He has since appealed the verdict to the Illinois Supreme Court, according to the outlet.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

