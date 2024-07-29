Blake Lively Embraces Her Florist Role; Shares Personal Passion For Flowers Ahead Of It Ends With Us Release

Blake Lively has a profound affinity for flowers, and she expressed the same in her recent post on social media. Ahead of the release of her film, It Ends With Us, the actress has shared how she always thought of being a florist.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, July 27, the actress, who will soon portray a florist on the big screen, shared that she’s enjoyed floristry ever since she moved to the city as a teenager to pursue acting. “I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one,” Lively, 36, captioned her post featuring herself surrounded by colorful flowers. “I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them, and give them new life,” she continued, adding that the experience is one of her “creative and meditative anchors.”

Lively noted in her caption that she feels the luckiest when she gets to garden from scratch or assemble fresh floral arrangements. She described the activity as “straight-up peace.”

Blake Lively shares pictures from the set of It Ends With Us

Lively, in her above-mentioned Instagram caption, explained that a few of the pictures she included in her carousel post are from when she and her It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer got to arrange flowers for the film. Ferrer portrays a younger version of Lively’s character, Lily Bloom, in the film.

The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. It opens in theaters on Aug. 9.

Lively’s character moves to Boston to open a flower shop after her father’s funeral. Justin Baldoni stars as Lily’s current and abusive love interest, Ryle Kincaid, in the flick, while Brandon Skelnar plays adult Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s teenage love, who enters her life at a crucial stage in her marriage with the former.

More about It Ends With Us

Hoover’s book follows Lily from her teenage years into adulthood, including her meeting and falling in love with Ryle, a neurosurgeon. Over time, he, who was once deeply in love with her, becomes abusive due to his own past traumas. Lily soon finds herself considering a return to her former love, Atlas, who operates a restaurant in Boston — a dream he shared with Lily as a teenager.

Set to Taylor Swift’s song My Tears, Ricochet, the trailer of the eponymous film precisely encapsulates Lily’s whirlwind life.

