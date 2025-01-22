'I Had A Ball': Billy Ray Cyrus Opens Up About His Performance Fail At President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball

Billy Ray Cyrus appeared puzzled on stage during his performance at President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball due to technical issues, but he has no regrets. On January 20, the country star took to the stage but battled with sound issues while he struggled to perform without his band.

The Grammy winner created headlines and became a social media sensation over his minor onstage blunder. However, in an interview with People magazine, Cyrus admitted that he could not have missed the opportunity and enjoyed himself at the event.

"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not," he told the outlet. The musician added that he was present at the ceremony because President Trump had invited him, and that alone was a big deal.

"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night," he added. The music producer said that through his decades-long experience in the industry, he's learned to play the song and entertain the crowd even if the equipment goes to hell. "I was there for the people, and we had a blast. That's called rock n roll!!!" he added.

In the now-viral clips of Cyrus from his performance, the musician opens with the full music video of Old Town Road, Cyrus' Grammy-winning collab with Lil Nas X. While the video is playing, he appears to be strumming his guitar and singing the song, but it wasn't audible.

"If you encourage me, I'll keep going," he said. But when he began to play the song, it was inaudible again. Cyrus asked if his guitar was still on and called out the people who cut him off. He then said something that's become a viral statement at his concert.

"Check? Is anybody awake? I don't hear it, do y'all hear this?" he said. He kept calling out until one of his crew members showed up on stage and struggled to reconnect the guitar.