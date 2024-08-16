‘I Hope It’s Inspiring’: Tinashe Reflects On Her Pop Come Back With Internet’s Sensational Song Nasty

Tinashe came out of her record label hell after delivering a massive hit song, Nasty which has become a theme song for the Gen Z’s on the internet. Although the context of the song is not ideal it has become the subject of memes, taglines on dating apps, and a motto amongst the youngsters—an impulse that Tinashe understands!

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer explained that in a world where it's not “super happy and exciting” to live, music becomes a great means to let off some steam. “That creates a pendulum that swings towards people just wanting to listen to music that makes them find release and joy,” she added.

The song’s success gave the singer’s career the boost it needed! Her last commercial success was the 2014 track 2 On. Later her album Joyride was heavily delayed due to clashes between her and her then-label Sony subsidiary RCA Records. In 2019, they parted and Tianshe started producing music as an independent artist.

She chose to collaborate with leftfield artists like Machinedrum, Kito and Vladislav Delay. However, despite her creative experiments, she wasn’t in the spotlight and was declared a ‘has-been’ by the industry gatekeepers. Finally, after a decade, she delivered another hit and came out more successful than before, making it to the Billboard Hot 100 entry in the US as a lead artist since 2 On.

“I hope it’s inspiring,” Tinashe says reflecting on her successful comeback. She also calls it a lesson for younger artists to keep going and working on their art. “It’s just like: don’t stop. Just keep going. You might get your moment, or you might not, but at the end of the day, you just keep making shit, and it’s dope, and that’s great,” the singer added.

Although she took her sweet time to regain her position in the mainstream music industry, she doesn’t like to consider herself “underrated.” According to the pop star, identifying as an underrated artist isn’t a healthy mindset. “I don’t like to feel like a victim,” she explained.

A few years back, Tinashe decided not to hold on to materialistic or tangible markers of success such as chart positions and streaming stats and make music just for the sake of it. She says it's “toxic” to have that mentality in the long run, especially for a creative person. “It’s more important to focus on legacy, and art,” Tinashe added.