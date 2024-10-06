‘I’m In A New Place’: Lady Gaga Is Full Of Gratitude For Current Phase In Life After Going Through ‘A Lot’

The last few years have been exceptionally rewarding for Lady Gaga, from winning accolades not just for singing to earning critical acclaim for her acting. The Bad Romance singer also found love in Michael Polansky, now her fiance, as confirmed by the singer in Vogue’s September cover story. With both her love and career thriving, Gaga admitted that she is in the most fulfilling phase of her life.

“I’m in a new place,” the actress-musician told PEOPLE. Noting that she’s been in the industry since her teen years, Gaga acknowledged the highs and lows she experienced in her journey to success. “I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so. And, you know, I think that I just went through a lot,” she added.

Behind her record-breaking music, boundary-pushing fashion, and awards — including an Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow from 2018’s A Star Is Born — there were several challenges she had to overcome. The Poker Face singer’s 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two captured some of those moments.

“I feel really grateful for the career that I've had,” she added. “And I feel so grateful for my fans. Also, I think I had a lot of trouble with it at one point.” The Grammy-winning singer admitted that she’s in a much better place and is grateful to be able to say that.

Continuing her streak of playing titular and tragic characters, Gaga most recently reprised the iconic DC villain Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn, in the musical drama Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Joker. In September, she dropped a companion album to the film titled Harlequin.

The film, written and directed by Todd Philips, unfolds the aftermath of the first film, delving into Arthur Fleck’s time in Arkham Asylum and his encounter with Gaga’s Harley Quinn. Their revolutionary movement, sparked by their antics, is, indeed, something to watch out for. The musical element, a delightful surprise, adds a new dimension to the story.

“Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him,” says the official synopsis.

The highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux is currently running in theaters worldwide, winning hearts with its unique blend of drama, music, and iconic characters.