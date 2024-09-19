‘I’m Obsessed With My Mom:’ Sabrina Carpenter Teases New Collaboration With Christina Aguilera

There’s a potential collaboration between Sabrina Carpenter, 25, and Christina Aguilera, 43 on the horizon as both the singers shared a video in which Carpenter lip-synced to audio from an episode of The Kardashians.

One thing that is to be pointed out is that this video comes after Britney Spears questioned the Please Please Please singers about kissing an alien while performing on the VMAs stage this year.

In the latest video, featuring Carpenter and Genie In The Bottle songstress, the Espresso singer lip-synced to Kylie Jenner’s voice saying, “I’m obsessed with my mom,” adding, “I am her favorite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids.” She referred to Aguilera as her mom in this context.

Talking about Spears expressing her reaction to the alien kiss, the Criminal vocalist shared a video of herself on social media in which she said that she did not watch the entire show but only watched Carpenter’s performance on YouTube clips.

Spears shared that she adored the 25-year-old singer and loved “her to death,” but she didn't understand her locking lips with the alien and not just going for a kiss with a girl. She expressed feeling “weird” about the entire thing.

But Spears also had some good words for Carpenter as well. She shared that she felt “cool” as Carpenter took her name on the red carpet and that he forgets she is famous at times.

Advertisement

The Feathers singer is gearing up to join the veteran performer along with Machine Gun Kelly for a special episode of Spotify Anniversaries, to celebrate the 25th birthday of Aguilera's debut album. It is slated to be out on September 25.

While conversing with Rolling Stone, Aguilera shared that she desired to celebrate the 25 anniversary of her debut album in a way that brought the present and the past together.

She told the outlet that she has enjoyed “reimagining” her songs and that serves as a testament to music being “timeless.”

ALSO READ: ‘Warrior Queen of All Queens’: Kate Beckinsale Thanks Britney Spears for Defending Her Against Ageist Remarks