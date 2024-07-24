‘Incredible Job’: A Complete Unknown Director James Mangold Lauds Timothée Chalamet’s Performance

Timothée Chalamet brings nuance to his character!

A Complete Unknown director James Mangold believes that Chalamet brings a “poetic” touch to his rendition of the legendary folk singer Bob Dylan. The Academy Award-nominated actor established his mark in the industry after delivering blockbuster performances in Wonka, Dune, and Dune: Part 2.

Director James Mangold talks about Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan

In an interview with Rolling Stone, James Mangold discussed Chalamet’s performance. “I think he does in a very poetic way, which is to suggest really empathically through his performance how one might want to make music, but one might not want to have people in your face all the time,” he said.

Revealing that he sometimes addresses the actor as Bob, Mangold continued to praise him for vividly delivering the joy the singer must have felt interacting with his community and making music.

“I think he does an incredible job of growing the character up,” he added. According to him, ‘Timmy’ really showcased Dylan’s journey from being a 19-year-old boy telling tales of working on the carnival to a singing sensation.

“Timmy finds the path to carry us there…the way he grows this character is a real act of acting brilliance in my opinion,” the directed added.

What can you expect from A Complete Unknown?

The story revolves around folk music icon Bob Dylan and his rise to fame in the 60s. The film’s official synopsis reads, “a young Bob Dylan shakes up his act on the folk music scene by going electric and siring rock as the voice of a generation-defining, one of the most transformative moments in 20th-century music.”

Actress Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo star opposite the Dune actor as Dylan’s love interests. Although the release date is still under wraps, the creator promises that the biographical drama will hit the theaters before the end of the year!