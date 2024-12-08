Sam Heughan’s Hopes To Become Next James Bond Fade As Aaron Taylor-Johnson And Paul Mescal Lead The Race

Sam Heughan, best known for his role in Outlander, might have to bid farewell to his James Bond aspirations. Despite being a fan favorite in a 2022 JustJared.com poll, where he humorously acknowledged the support with a tweet saying, "Ahhh, license to thrill! Haha, thanks for the votes," the Scottish actor has fallen out of contention for the coveted 007 role.

According to new odds released by FreeBets.com, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now the frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig. The English actor, celebrated for his roles in action-packed films like Kick-Ass, Bullet Train, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has reportedly impressed Bond producers during a secret screen test.

A source told The Sun: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara [Broccoli] loved him.” With odds of 5/4, Taylor-Johnson is the leading candidate to take on the role of the iconic British Secret Service agent.

Irish actor Paul Mescal is also in the running, with odds of 2/1. Mescal gained critical acclaim for his role in Normal People, earning a BAFTA TV Award and an Emmy nomination. His Hollywood trajectory continued with an Oscar nomination for Aftersun and a starring role in Gladiator II.

Despite his achievements, industry experts speculate that his relative newcomer status may work against him. As one FreeBets spokesperson noted, more recognizable actors might work better in Bond 26’s favor.

This isn't the first time Heughan has been linked to the James Bond franchise. He revealed in 2021 on Alex Zane’s podcast, Just The Facts, that he auditioned for the role in 2006, when Daniel Craig was ultimately cast. Reflecting on the experience, Heughan said that he has been up for Bond; he went up when they did Bond 21.

But he now feels the right age for it; he feels capable enough to do it. He would love the opportunity to throw his hat in the ring.

The race for the next James Bond includes several other notable names. Theo James (7/2), James Norton (7/1), and Henry Cavill (10/1) are among the contenders, with actors like Rege-Jean Page and Damson Idris also in the mix.

The next Bond theme song is generating buzz as well. Pop artist Chappell Roan leads the odds at 9/4, followed by Dua Lipa (9/2) and Lana Del Rey (9/2). Social media users had shown hope for Brit Award winner Raye, but she sits at 5/1 odds.

