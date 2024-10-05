Is Andrew Garfield Planning on Making a Docuseries Out of the Carousel Horse Meme From His Upcoming Project We Live In Time? Find Out

Andrew Garfield is impressed with the horse carousel memes, and plans on creating a three-part docuseries over the same for his upcoming film, We Live in Time. The actor, in conversation with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, discussed the ideas of making memes and sharing them across.

The actor is set to star alongside Florence Pugh in the new romance movie, hitting theaters shortly. During Garfield’s appearance on the talk show, a promo featuring the co-stars appeared on the screen and later went viral on the internet.

As the audience burst into laughter watching the poster, the Spider-Man actor explained that it was a result of doom scrolling. Elaborating further about the memes, Garfield claimed, “I see this image, and I think, ‘Maybe I’m the only one that will notice this insane horse.’” He further said to Colbert, “‘It feels like we’re in his poster, in a way. No, I’m probably being overly sensitive. No one else will see it.'”

Furthermore, the actor claimed that once he was out of the retreat and switched on his phone, and the first thing was all of the memes created, making him laugh out uncontrollably.

ALSO READ: Will Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man? Find Out As Actor Speaks His Conditions Over Playing The Role

Progressing in his conversation with Stephen Colbert, the Tick Tick Boom actor joked that he is looking forward to creating a three-part docuseries on the memes he came across “to get to the bottom of, like, where the oversight fell apart and why this horse has taken on a life of its own.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the release of We Live in Time, Colbert tried to ask the actor about his first time feeling the sense of love. Garfield went on to reveal, “She was singing the Spice Girls song, “If you wanna be my lover.” I was 4-foot-1. She was about 5-foot-11. Beautiful blonde, just porcelain skin, just gorgeous. And she was singing that song; she said, ‘Would you like to be my lover?'”

He further recalled, “I’m 13 and prepubescent, and I say, ‘Yes, I would love that.’ And she says, ‘I’m having a little gathering tonight at my house if you’d like to come.’ And I felt like the Fonzarelli from Happy Days.”

We Live in Time hits theaters on January 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield Reveals Why He Left THIS Competitive Sport At Age 12 Against His Father’s Wishes