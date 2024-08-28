Is Ben Affleck Dating RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick Kennedy After Divorce From Jennifer Lopez? Actor's Rep Says THIS About Viral Rumor

Ben Affleck is yet again in the news for his personal life. Following the finalization of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the actor has been rumored to be in an alleged relationship with RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy. While the actor hasn’t spoken about it yet, the rep for Affleck revealed that there is no truth in the reports. The Justice League star’s spokesperson also went on to state that he is not sure if the duo even know each other.

A statement that has surfaced in the media reads, "There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other.” People Magazine first obtained the statement.

Contrary to what the paper read, multiple sources close to the actor revealed to the outlet that Affleck and Kennedy have been spending a lot of time together. Moreover, an insider claimed that the pair had been hanging out since the spring.

Before making headlines with the AIR actor, Kick Kennedy was dating Paul Simon’s son, Harper Simon. The celebrity was also previously linked to the businessman Matthew Mellon before he passed away in 2018.

As for Affleck, the actor is currently going through the divorce proceedings with JLo, who filed for separation earlier this month. The most popular couple in Hollywood called it quits after being in the union for two years.

Giving the insights into the duo splitting ways, a source close to the Marry Me actress revealed to the portal, "It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind.”

They further added, "She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

As for Affleck, another source said that amidst the divorce proceedings, the actor is trying to stay motivated and is giving time to his kids. The insider stated, "He thrives when he has work projects. He's been great when it comes to the kids, too. He's doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022 after dating for a year. Meanwhile, there are no official reports yet about the confirmation of the actor and Kick Kennedy getting together.

