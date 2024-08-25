'Nothing Else To Divide': Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Divorce Proceedings Were 'Planned' Ahead, Source Reveals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had 'planned' their divorce before the singer filed on Tuesday, their second wedding anniversary. After only two years of marriage, the Atlas actress filed for divorce without an attorney and a prenup following the premiere of Unstoppable without the Oscar winner. Sources told Us Weekly on Friday that the estranged couple had previously discussed all the details of their split. 'They had already agreed to these terms before she filed,' the insider said.

Lopez and Affleck face financial and legal challenges

This was their agreement that she would file, and she made the final decision. 'They had already agreed to these terms before she filed,' the insider explained to the outlet. Ultimately, Jennifer pulled the trigger because it was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one to make the call.

The couple's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased last year, is a financial issue in their separation. After renovations, the spacious property was listed for $68 million in July. According to the source, "There's really nothing else to divide. One person doesn't want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own."

Lopez cited 'irreconcilable differences' in her divorce petition, which also requested he not receive spousal support despite his estimated $150 million net worth. Just two years after gushing about the 'romance' of changing her name to Mrs. Affleck, the actress is now seeking to regain her old surname. Separation is formally set for April 26, 2024, according to reports.

There was no prenuptial agreement signed by the couple before their wedding in July 2022, insiders revealed. This is Jennifer's fourth failed marriage and Ben's second. Unless they have a prenup, their individual earnings from the last two years will be community property, regardless of whether they are from film projects or major brand deals.

Jennifer, who has a reported $400 million net worth, has produced four films since she married Ben, including This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, about their rekindled romance.

Inside the struggles that led to their split

In 2023, she launched her Delola cocktail line and was set to embark on a world tour in support of her latest album 'This Is Me... Now', but she canceled it weeks before it was to begin so she could 'focus' on her family. Known for his role in the movies Air (2023) and Hypnotic (2023), Ben has a reported net worth of $150 million. Also recently, he finished production on a sequel to 2016's The Accountant.

Further complicating matters, Jennifer and Ben worked together on Unstoppable. Lopez is among the film's stars, while Affleck is producing it with Matt Damon. In a new report from People, Lopez was also alleged to have been responsible for getting Affleck to spend more time with his children.

During their two-year marriage - about which Ben already hinted months ago, according to the site - the Atlas actress motivated the Argo director to be more 'family-oriented.' Their children are 'very important to them,' said the insider. With ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

However, the way they spent their time with the children divided them, it was claimed. JLo enjoyed taking the kids shopping and to fun events, but Affleck preferred to stay at home. Meanwhile, Lopez is reportedly feeling 'disappointed and sad' after filing for divorce from Affleck, but she knew it was 'time to move on.' The superstar was engaged to the Hollywood actor Ben in the early 2000s and they famously reconciled in 2021 before getting married in two ceremonies in 2022.

