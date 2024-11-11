Is Maise Williams Teaming Up With George R.R. Martin For New Project? Here’s What The Game Of Thrones Author Has To Say

Maise Williams previously collaborated with George R.R. Martin on Game of Thrones in 2011 and emerged as a superstar for her portrayal of the feisty heroine Arya Stark. Martin recently shared a cryptic message in his recent blog that might have hinted at an upcoming project with the young star.

The GOT author took to his official website and penned a detailed note of his recent trip to London. He revealed that during his time there, he reconnected with Williams or pizza and pasta “and talked about…” he teased but without giving any details wrote, "Well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it. But it could be so much fun."

Game of Thrones spin-offs are already in development so fans suspect that Williams could be in talks to star in one of them. Martin also praised the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms spin-off for its accurate adaptation instead of "walking out of the pages of his books."

Since a majority of the spin-offs are prequels to the original series, it’s hard for Williams to appear on screen at least as Arya in any of the shows. However, there could be a Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom kind of a situation and the actress could appear as a different character from the prequel. Perhaps even as an ancestor of the Stark family.

GOT’s first prequel series House of The Dragon was released in 2022 and received massive viewership. The second season of the Targaryen Civil War had some big moments but the finale received quite an average rating. Next in HBO’s lineup is another prequel series called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series, slated to release in 2025.

Peter Claffey will lead the series as Ser Duncan the Tall, alongside Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. Another spin-off series that is rumored to be in development is an untitled project based on Aegon's Conquest. The Sea Snake /Nine Voyages based on the adventures of Sea Snake, Corlys Velaryon who also appeared on HOTD, is also under development.