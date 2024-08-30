Is Meghan Markle Having ‘Regrets’ Over Taking Royal Exit? Find Out What Experts Claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 after the birth of their first child. Since their exit from the family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in a rift with the other members of the monarchy, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal experts now have claimed that Markle is regretfully leaving the palace. They revealed that the actress is re-analyzing the statements she made in the past.

In a conversation with Fox News, the expert and the commentator, Kinsey Scofield, shared, “Meghan does regret certain statements that she made. They weren’t received in the way that she had expected, and several of her comments have backfired.”

Scofield added, “She and Prince Harry deeply regret the royal racist controversy. Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview to be about her mental health.”

After shutting the doors of the royal palace in 2020, Markle gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she confessed that her son’s skin color was allegedly being discussed by the staff and the other members of the family. The actress also claimed to feel depressed while amongst the walls of the palace.

Meanwhile, Scofield shared with the news outlet that while the Suits alum is living away in California, she has built a business empire for herself. The royal expert revealed, “I would describe Meghan’s personal life in California as isolated but structured. The qualifications to be her friend are no secret... she typically gravitates towards people that can offer her something and contribute to her personal goals.”

The commentator also claimed that the Duchess, besides money, also requires trust and privacy. She said, “Her friends group is small. She is friendly with Montecito locals, as you never know someone’s connection or status. Everyone in Montecito has accomplished something significant to be in a position to call it home.”

The sources have stated to the news outlets that while Markle looks like she has moved on from the drama with the royals, the reality is way too different from what is shown.

Meghan Markle has also not visited the monarch since the last time she visited the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

