Is Travis Kelce’s Relationship With Taylor Swift Profitable? New Report Calls Singer ‘Wonderful’ Girlfriend

A highly acclaimed sports analyst recently shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. CBS Sports personality Tony Romo believes the loving relationship can only benefit the NFL star.

As reported by Us Weekly, Tony Romo stated, “People won’t even realize this, but he’s probably doing less than he used to when he was younger.”

He went on to add that now, with photos of Travis Kelce going viral alongside Taylor Swift on dinner outings, it feels “as if he’s married, going to dinner with his wife or something.” Romo also noted that Kelce was rarely photographed before, even when he frequently went out with friends.

Adding more about the Look What You Made Me Do artist, the sports analyst continued, “I think he’s got himself a wonderful, wonderful girlfriend.”

Speaking on the reaction from Travis Kelce’s fans, Romo acknowledged that while the abundance of articles and photographs not related to football might raise concerns for some, he believes otherwise. “But the truth is that it can be a net positive if you look at it closely,” he said, suggesting that the relationship could actually have a beneficial impact overall.

Meanwhile, the outlet reports that Tony Romo believes Travis Kelce will bounce back just fine, despite a statistically underwhelming 2024 season. For those unaware, it marked the lowest in the 10-time Pro Bowler’s career in terms of both touchdowns and receptions.

Commenting further on the high-profile couple, Romo noted that this past season was one where Kelce was “living under a microscope.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in September 2023, drawing significant media attention ever since.

As for Tony Romo, he previously played as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for 13 seasons and now serves as a respected sports analyst for CBS Sports.

