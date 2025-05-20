Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Already Living Together? NFL Star’s MAJOR Slip Up Causes Speculation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept much of their relationship away from the public eye, but a recent comment on Kelce’s podcast might have just confirmed what fans have long suspected. While Swift enjoys a quieter off-season with her NFL beau, one tiny detail from a podcast episode has sparked major speculation: are they already living together?

Advertisement

On the May 14 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce casually said, “We’ve got our chimneys and furniture,” prompting fans to zero in on his use of “we.” That one pronoun has set off alarms across social media, with many interpreting it as a soft confirmation that he and Taylor Swift are now cohabiting.

According to SheKnows, the couple is believed to be dividing their time between Kelce’s $6 million Kansas City mansion and Swift’s multiple residences. This relaxed routine includes shared workouts, quiet breakfasts, and enjoying time out of the spotlight—a major shift for two global stars constantly under scrutiny.

Reports from The Daily Mail suggest Swift stayed at Kelce’s home throughout the 2023 holiday season. Since going public with their relationship in fall 2023—after Swift attended one of Kelce’s games—the two have managed to maintain a relatively private, grounded dynamic.

Kelce previously gushed about their time together on The Pat McAfee Show, saying, “We just enjoy every aspect of it," and called their year together “amazing.” It’s clear the pair are serious, and now, potentially nesting together too.

Advertisement

While neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has outright confirmed that they’re living under one roof, Kelce’s “our chimneys” comment has definitely fanned the flames of speculation. With the couple’s bond growing stronger and their off-season looking more like domestic bliss, fans are left wondering if a more permanent future together is already quietly underway.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Says He Had Unforgettable Time Joining Girlfriend Taylor Swift at Eras Tour's London Stop: 'Will Never Forget...'