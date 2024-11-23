Is Wolfs Sequel Being Scrapped? Learn As Director Jon Watts Gives Saddening Update

The audience loved when they saw another outing of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, together conning the world. The Ocean’s 11 duo was recently seen in the Apple TV+ film Wolfs.

While a sequel was in talks, director Jon Watts has given some saddening updates. The news comes almost three months after Apple had signed a deal with Watts to work on a follow-up of their recently released action crime thriller.

Jon Watts, who recently spoke to Collider in an interview, stated, “I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel.”

The interview was about Watt’s new Disney+ Star Wars show, the Skeleton Crew series.

While Apple TV+ has not stated any word, Variety reported that plans for a sequel have been scrapped, talking to sources close to the film’s production.

This news comes following the eyebrow-raising move by Apple TV+, when it moved from a full theatrical release to a limited one back in August.

The film was then released with a one-week limited theatrical run on September 20. However, the project then was soon available to stream on Apple TV+, a week later on September 27.

The film in discussion here was even premiered with a grand gesture at the Venice Film Festival in early September. This was when both of its leads also walked the red carpet.

Advertisement

Following its release on Apple TV+, the streamer announced the feature to be one of the most viewed additions in the history of the platform.

Wolfs is an action-packed film also filled with comedy written and directed by Jon Watts. The movie has a grand cast of big names such as Brad Pitt and George Clooney, alongside Amy Ryan and Richard Kind.

Another amazing actor who is heard in the film happens to be the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs Gets A Sequel Even Before The Film’s Release; Makers Confirm