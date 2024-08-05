‘It Feels Just So Liberating’: Ewan Mitchell On Getting Into His House Of The Dragon Character

In an interview with Screen Rant, Evan Mitchel, who plays Aemond Targaryen, was asked to recall his battles of House of the Dragon season 1 when he struggled to conquer the Iron Throne on Zynga's mobile game.

Michel is undoubtedly one of the biggest fans of the franchise, who loved getting into his character’s costume and makeup. "I feel like, from the moment that I get in the car in the morning to go to the set, it feels just so liberating to be able to go through the process of hair and makeup and costume,” he told the outlet.

He recalled that with every piece of Aemond’s clothing or accessory added to him, he forgets himself as a person and becomes the character, especially after wearing his symbolic one-eye patch. “Each process is like shedding another layer of skin, and then when I finally put on the eye patch, it's like I'm just completely bare, and all that's left is Aemond; Ewan's gone,” he added.

Mitchel credited the hard work of makeup designer Amanda Knight and costume designer Caroline McCall for bringing the character to life. “Their work as a collaborative really does encourage you to abandon who you are,” he added.

While playing the Game of Thrones: Legends, which is a famous interactive video game that allows role-playing and strategy building to make their way through Westeros and on the Iron Throne, Mitchel realized that Rhaenyra Targaryen was his favorite character to play.

The actor also praised Olivia Cooke, who plays his on-screen mother, Alicent Hightower, on the show. “Liv Cook, she's such a powerhouse of a performer. She can level you with her eyes, similar to Alicent,” he said. Continuing his praise for Cooke, Mitchel said that sharing a scream with her is one of the best parts of the job. “It's escapism to the max, right?” he added.

During his chat, Mitchel also weighed in on the infamous confrontation between him and Lucerys, which led to the latter’s death. “It wasn't Aemond's fault. He was trying to get his dragon under control, and she just wasn't listening to him,” he told the outlet.

He further explained that after the mishap, Aemond could either face his mistake and be at the hands of Rhaenyra's mercy or go to King’s Landing and own what he did. “There's an awful lot of evidence to support that it was, but in doing so, Aemond becomes the most wanted man in the realm. And that's not good for anybody,” he added.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Jio Cinema.