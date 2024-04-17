'It Is A Style': JoJo Siwa Clarifies Comment About Starting 'Gay Pop' As 'New Genre Of Music'

JoJo Siwa, the bright and bubbly singer we all know from Dance Moms and her energetic performances, recently shared a fresh idea about music that got everyone talking. While talking with Columbia Records, she talked about creating a new kind of music called “gay pop.”

But what did she really mean by this? After stirring up some controversy, Siwa wants to clarify what she really meant and what she hopes to achieve with gay pop. So, let’s take a closer look at JoJo’s explanation.

What Did JoJo Originally Say?

JoJo said in an interview with Billboard News, “When I first signed with Columbia [records], I said I wanted to start a new genre of music. It’s called gay pop, it’s like a K-Pop, but it’s a gay pop.” She compared it to other music styles like rap, rock, and R&B.

There’s a dance-style jazz funk. It’s a mix of jazz and hip-hop as if they had a baby named jazz-funk. JoJo thinks there should be a separate category for gay pop on music charts.

The Mixed Reactions

Her idea of Gay Pop quickly spread online, sparking mixed reactions. Some people felt she was ignoring queer pop stars who’ve been around much longer. Even veteran LGBTQ+ musicians like Tegan and Sara joined the conversation, sharing a TikTok video that seemed to question Siwa’s understanding of the genre.

Siwa’s Clarification

Clearing the air on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen, JoJo explained, “Gay pop, right, is a thing that people have done, but it is not an official genre of music. You know what I mean? It is a style, but it is how there’s rap, there’s rock, there’s R&B, there’s pop.”

Siwa wants a special category just for queer pop music. She said, “Not just like, ‘Oh, I’m a gay pop artist.’ Yes, there are so many gay pop artists. Oh my God. There are so many, but I think that those gay pop artists do deserve a bigger home than what they have as of now.”

She also talked about the backlash she faced after her initial comments. “People ask me all the time if I’m careful about what I say. I’m like, ‘No, because no matter what I say, it’s going down anyway.’”

Jojo Siwa’s Plans For Future

The 20-year-old star recently opened up about her dreams of becoming a mom and even shared the names she picked for her future children. Siwa has spoken about her dreams of parenthood on various platforms. In a chat with The Best Podcasts Ever’ hosts, she said, “My dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance. When I do that, then I’ll retire and have babies.”

She also mentioned wanting to become a mom since she was 12. She even shocked many when she revealed that she already has a sperm donor lined up so that she can have three kids—Freddie, Eddie, and Teddy.

JoJo Siwa has had few public relationships over the years. In 2020, she dated Mark Bontempo for a few months before they split. After coming out as queer in 2021, she started dating Kylie Prew. They broke up in October 2021, but she got back together in May 2022. However, by August 2022, they had split again.

